(Black Press Media files)

Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

The portal was launched for Ontario customers earlier this year

Shopper’s Drug Mart will now sell its medical cannabis online in B.C., according to the company.

In a Tuesday news release, the company said it was expanding its online portal to the province, just under a year after it first launched for Ontario residents.

The portal launched in Alberta in the spring, and on Tuesday the system spread nationwide.

The product, dubbed Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™, will allow people to ship cannabis from one of 12 licenced providers to their door, in discrete packaging.

B.C. patients can get a prescription for cannabis from the store’s cannabis website at: www.shoppersdrugmart.ca/cannabis.

The company cited Statistics Canada data that said more than 800,000 people self-medicate with recreational or illegal cannabis without help from a health professional. In B.C., 18,326 people get their medical cannabis legally, but Shoppers believes the real patient population is much hight.

“Canadians continue to use cannabis for medical purposes but many have been left behind by traditional models,” said Shoppers Drug Mart president Jeff Leger. “Patients need more convenient access to their medicine with professional oversight and trusted support.”

