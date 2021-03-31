Shoppers, patio diners can bring canine companions

Dogs will be welcome in some businesses and restaurant patios in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Apparently, we’re now in the dog days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dog owners in Maple Ridge will soon be able to visit select shops and patios with their furry friend in tow. It’s part of a just-launched pilot project billed “Dog Friendly Maple Ridge.” City hall’s goal is to provide every local business the opportunity to welcome dogs and their owners through new admittance options and special events.

The program is funded through a grant from the provincial government, is a joint venture between the city, the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association (DMRBIA) and the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

“We’re delighted to support local merchants and dog owners by providing more options to explore our beautiful community with our four-legged companions by our side,” said Wendy Dupley, city economic development director.

“Maple Ridge has what it takes to be recognized as a remarkable place for dog-friendly experiences that benefit physical and mental wellness, in addition to contributing to our local economy.”

Business owners can opt into the pilot project and decide how to implement it in their retail space. Dog Friendly Maple Ridge will also allow participating food or beverage operators to host dogs and their owners on outdoor patios, in accordance with provincial food safety regulations.

Any business in Maple Ridge can apply to join the program. Applications will be assessed based on ability to offer dog-friendly experiences to customers. Once approved, owners will receive a special decal to place on their storefront to indicate participation.

For more information about the program see mapleridge.ca/dogfriendly.

