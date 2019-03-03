Shot fired as four men flee after Fraser Valley home invasion

Police seek witnesses and video footage after incident in Abbotsford

Four men wearing hoodies forced their way into a home in Abbotsford yesterday afternoon, robbed the two occupants at gunpoint and fired a shot as they were fleeing from the scene.

The home invasion took place at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Maclure Road and Horn Street in central Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said a man and a woman, both 54, were home when the four men forced their way into the residence, produced a gun, and demanded money and drugs.

The male resident was able to leave through the back door, while the woman hid in another room.

The suspects ransacked the house and left with a duffle bag containing the keys to a black BMW parked in the driveway and unknown items.

The resident attempted to confront the suspects as they were leaving in his car, and a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle, breaking the driver’s side window.

Neither resident was injured during the incident.

A white sedan was seen following the BMW as it left, and the BMW was found abandoned a short distance away.

Bird said police believe the victims were targeted.

The APD is now is seeking witnesses, as well as video and dashcam footage, to help identify the four suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

