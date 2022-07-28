Shots fired at Surrey residence overnight, no injuries reported

The 8300-block of 142A Street in Newton. (Photo: Google.com)

Surrey Mounties are investigating after shots were fired at a residence in the 8300-block of 142A Street in Newton overnight. Nobody was injured.

Police received the report at 3:14 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.

“Frontline officers attended the area and spoke with a homeowner who discovered bullet holes in the exterior of their residence,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha said. “The motive of this shooting has not yet been determined. Residents in the area can expect to see police canvassing for CCTV footage and additional witnesses.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident or has dash camera footage from the area to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


