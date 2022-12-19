A similar-looking Jeep Cherokee is being sought by Merritt RCMP after shots were fired from it on Dec. 19. (Lower Mainland District RCMP/Submitted)

A similar-looking Jeep Cherokee is being sought by Merritt RCMP after shots were fired from it on Dec. 19. (Lower Mainland District RCMP/Submitted)

Shots fired between Merritt police and suspicious vehicle

Unknown if there are any injuries

An investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Merritt led to an exchange of gunshots on Monday morning.

Just after 5a.m., an on-duty officer noticed a mid-2000’s dark-coloured Jeep Cherokee parked at the rest area near Hamilton Hill Road.

Upon approaching to speak with the driver, the rear passenger window opened and the officer was shot at.

Uninjured, he fired several shots back at the vehicle, as it quickly fled from the scene. It was last seen heading westbound on Hamilton Hill Road towards the Gateway 286 interchange.

It may have bullet holes and/or broken windows. It is not known if any of the officer’s shots hit anyone in the vehicle.

“We are asking anyone with information on this incident, or may be treating anyone for an injury consistent with being shot to immediately call 9-1-1”, said Merritt Detachment Commander Josh Roda.

crime

