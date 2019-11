Police are on scene

Police were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. (Langley Advance Times files)

Police are on scene in Aldergrove after shots were fired early Thursday morning, according to RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

Police were called around 5:30 a.m. to the 26900-block of 48th Ave.

One person has sustained non-life threatening injuries.

More to come.

