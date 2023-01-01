Shots ring out in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, four people murdered

Police and paramedics on the scene of a fatal shooting on July 15. (The News files) Police on the scene of a shooting incident near 124th Avenue in Maple Ridge on April 28. (The News files) Police at shooting at a downtown Maple Ridge gym. (The News files)

Gun violence was in the news in Maple Ridge through the spring and summer of 2022, as four people were murdered, and there were 11 total shootings that have been confirmed by police through the year.

Two murders took place in April.

The first victim of the year was Darr Khunkhun, 41, who was killed in a targeted shooting as he left Olympians Gym in downtown Maple Ridge on April 9. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It was broad daylight, and a red newer model Honda sedan was seen leaving the shooting, which appeared to have been targeted.

Then on April 28, Aaron Joseph Comeau, 41, was shot and killed outside a residence on Carlton Street. It’s a quiet neighbourhood just off a street commonly called Shady Lane.

On July 15, a 35-year-old woman, Cashmere Ali, was killed and a man injured as they were both shot at a duplex unit on 119th Avenue, just across from the Brickwater building. The man fled the scene, running to the nearby RCMP detachment. Officers gave emergency first aid to Ali at the scene, but she succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Again, police said the shooting appeared to be targeted.

Days later, police arrested Justin Michael Wareing, of Maple Ridge, in connection with the shooting.

On Aug. 12, a 33-year-old man, Cory Thomas, was fatally shot on 216th Street, just south of Dewdney Trunk Road.

Police said it was a targeted shooting, and the victim was connected to the drug trade.

There were others who were fortunate enough to survive being shot.

On May 25, a man survived being shot at a residence on McDougal Street, near Thomas Haney secondary. Neighbours heard multiple shots. Later a burned car was discovered on River Road. RCMP said the victim was known to police.

On Sept. 18, a 51-year-old man was discovered with gunshot wounds in the 12300 block area of 227 Street and transported to hospital with serious injuries.

On Oct. 6, a 52-year-old woman was shot in the 26000 block of Lougheed highway. Her injuries were not life threatening, but her family dog was killed.

Police did not link all of the the shootings to the continuing regional gang war in the Lower Mainland.

However the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC), issued a public warning in August, due to the significant threat to the public posed by individuals involved in ongoing gang conflicts. They named 11 individuals, asking the public to avoid the men. Police are aware of several conflicts involving criminal groups in the region.

“Significant work is underway to deter, disrupt and suppress gang-related violence in our province,” said assistant commissioner Will Ng, Criminal Operations Officer, Federal, Investigative Services and Organized Crime for BC RCMP. “The very public and brazen gang-related violence in our communities is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

People with information about the fatal shootings are asked to call IHIT 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email IHIT at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

READ ALSO: A look at 6 Canadian police officers who were killed in recent months