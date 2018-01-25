@Augustlands/Twitter

Showers, flurries expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Cool airmass will produce showers, flurries and possible snow in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

A mix of showers, flurries, freezing rain and possible snow are expected to hit the Lower Mainland this weekend.

In a special weather bulletin for the region, Environment Canada forecasts that a cool airmass will produce a mixture of rain through the short term, before winds shift northeast on Friday afternoon.

On Friday night, rain will become steadier with snow accumulation possible at higher elevations.

“During the transition from snow to rain, local freezing rain is possible over the Fraser Valley where temperatures could remain below the freezing mark,” Environment Canada said.

By Saturday, winds are forecasted to shift to the south and intensify before bringing milder and rainy conditions Sunday.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ottawa punishing people for different values: Conservative
Next story
B.C. First Nation sues for the return of $54 million private island

Just Posted

Ottawa punishing people for different values: Conservative

Summer jobs program not about abortion issue: Ruimy

Teammates saved hockey player’s life

Rob Macdonald suffered heart attack at Pitt arena, opposing player, teammates came to his rescue.

UPDATE: Rats in Maple Ridge camp add to homeless woes

After dark, they swarm around, say residents

Letter: I am voting no for each option

Spending $23.5 million we don’t have on ice is absolutely crazy.

New child care centre ready at Katzie First Nation

About 90 spaces offered at Pitt Meadows reserve

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

Vancouver police arrest two in connection with gang-related murders

Larry Ronald Amero and Dean Michael Wiwchar have been arrested

Boulders ‘the size of beach balls’ crush B.C. driver’s semi

Matt Ruscheinski recounts terrifying ordeal along Fraser Canyon

Vernon skate-skier headed to 2018 Winter Games

Kequyen Lam is headed for Olympic glory

Showers, flurries expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Cool airmass will produce showers, flurries and possible snow in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

B.C. First Nation sues for the return of $54 million private island

Civil claim alleges province, feds failed to live up to terms of an 1852 treaty

Vancouver based Hollow Twin records new EP in Maple Ridge

CD release will be at the Biltmore Cabaret in Vancouver on Jan. 26

Fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

The CMH Galena Lodge is situated on major feeder creek to Trout Lake

Kent Hehr resigns from Liberal cabinet amid sexual misconduct allegations

The allegation stems from Hehr’s time as an Alberta MLA 10 years ago

Most Read