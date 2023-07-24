Firefighters inspect the site of a small wildfire in Dry Creek gully in Port Alberni Monday, July 17, 2023. (PORT ALBERNI FIRE DEPT. PHOTO)

Firefighters inspect the site of a small wildfire in Dry Creek gully in Port Alberni Monday, July 17, 2023. (PORT ALBERNI FIRE DEPT. PHOTO)

Showers for much of B.C., as evacuation concerns grow in southern Interior

About 20 mm of rain expected for Vancouver Island and Metor Vancouver

For the first time in more than a month, showers and cooler weather are reaching parched sections of British Columbia, potentially bringing some respite for crews battling hundreds of wildfires.

Environment Canada says about 20 millimetres of rain should dampen Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver.

But showers could be spottier around Kamloops, where a fire just south of the city has forced the evacuation of 344 properties.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire was first spotted Friday and covers 18 square kilometres, prompting the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to sharply boost evacuation orders Sunday.

The fire, which has been fanned by strong winds, is one of nearly 500 active wildfires across B.C., an increase of about 100 in barely three days.

The wildfire danger rating is at high to extreme across southern B.C., including around Cranbook, where a week-old blaze has charred 40 square kilometres, forcing evacuations and alerts for hundreds of properties.

The weather office expects showers and cooler temperatures will sidestep Cranbrook and much of B.C.’s southeast corner.

The wildfire service is reporting 487 active wildfires across the province, including 28 in the past 24 hours, with more than half ranked as out of control.

READ ALSO: ‘Vigorous’ and ‘dangerous’ wildfire north of Chase now 2,000 ha

READ ALSO: Over 300 properties evacuated as wildfire south of Kamloops rages on

B.C. Wildfires 2023

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Casper Creek wildfire near Lillooet, Squamish now 2,000ha wildfire of note
Next story
‘Vigorous’ and ‘dangerous’ wildfire north of Chase now 2,000 ha

Just Posted

Since Travis Waller moved back to Canada four years ago, he’s spent a lot of time refining his landscape photography skills while living in and exploring Pitt Meadows. He shared a few of his favourite shots from the area taken at different times of the year. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Exploring Pitt Meadows through a lens

Send your letter to the editor to editor@mapleridgenews.com.
LETTER: Help put an end to capitalist greed

The outdoor pool in Hammond is a hidden gem, says Maple Ridge’s Antoinetta DeWit. (Special to The News)
LETTER: Gratitude overflowing for Hammond pool and all it boasts

The oncology department of Ridge Meadows Hospital will be on the receiving end of a fundraising golf tournament being put on by Citadel Roofing and Building Maintenance. (Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation Facebook/Special to The News)
10 spots left for charity golf tournament to benefit Maple Ridge hospital