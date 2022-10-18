Ken Stewart has served several terms of the president of the Alouette River Management Society. (The News)

Ken Stewart has served several terms of the president of the Alouette River Management Society. (The News)

Significant rain arriving after series of record-setting temperatures

Oct. 12 to 16 all had daily highs of more than 22 C

In the same week that the entire Lower Mainland was placed on a severe drought warning, temperatures also spiked to all-time highs for this time of year in many areas.

RELATED: B.C. drought benefits some farmers, extending harvest and reducing rot

It started on Wednesday, Oct. 12, when Pitt Meadows and the surrounding area reached a record-setting high of 22.3 C, beating out the previous record of 21.5 C set in 1986.

Oct. 13 reached even higher temperatures, peaking at 24 C, followed by 23.3 C on Oct. 14.

Saturday, Oct. 15, saw a significant jump in temperature, reaching 27.5 C, which greatly surpassed the old record of 22.5 C in 1991.

Oct. 16 was the last in this string of record-setting days, where the temperature reached 26.1 C.

All of these consistently high temperatures have further exacerbated the ongoing drought, and pose a significant threat to salmon spawning, according to the Alouette River Management Society (ARMS).

“The drought situation will have a very detrimental effect on the spawning,” said Ken Stewart, president of ARMS. “They could get starved for water. We’re really quite concerned.”

READ MORE: Maple Ridge salmon groups worry drought will hurt spawning

However, there is some relief in sight, with Environment Canada forecasting rain every day from Friday to Monday (Oct. 21-24), and projecting daily highs of 12 C or less.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. DroughtEnvironmentNews and WeatherWeather

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Burnaby officer fatally stabbed; suspect shot and in hospital

Just Posted

Ken Stewart has served several terms of the president of the Alouette River Management Society. (The News)
Significant rain arriving after series of record-setting temperatures

Municipal elections were held throughout B.C., where local residents were encouraged to vote for mayor, council, and school board candidates. Maple Ridge Alliance Church, one of four voting locations for the Maple Ridge 2022 election. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Voter turnout low in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on election day

Students in Grades 10, 11, 12 at Samuel Robertson Technical listen to the Maple Ridge mayoral candidates during an all-candidates meeting before their student vote. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Mock vote mirrors reality in Maple Ridge

The North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association was one of the 2021 community grant winners, receiving $5,000 from the Maple Ridge Community Foundation. (The News)
Maple Ridge charities can now submit applications for the 2022 community grants