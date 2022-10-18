Significant rain arriving after series of record-setting temperatures

In the same week that the entire Lower Mainland was placed on a severe drought warning, temperatures also spiked to all-time highs for this time of year in many areas.
It started on Wednesday, Oct. 12, when Pitt Meadows and the surrounding area reached a record-setting high of 22.3 C, beating out the previous record of 21.5 C set in 1986.
Oct. 13 reached even higher temperatures, peaking at 24 C, followed by 23.3 C on Oct. 14.
Saturday, Oct. 15, saw a significant jump in temperature, reaching 27.5 C, which greatly surpassed the old record of 22.5 C in 1991.
Oct. 16 was the last in this string of record-setting days, where the temperature reached 26.1 C.
All of these consistently high temperatures have further exacerbated the ongoing drought, and pose a significant threat to salmon spawning, according to the Alouette River Management Society (ARMS).
“The drought situation will have a very detrimental effect on the spawning,” said Ken Stewart, president of ARMS. “They could get starved for water. We’re really quite concerned.”
However, there is some relief in sight, with Environment Canada forecasting rain every day from Friday to Monday (Oct. 21-24), and projecting daily highs of 12 C or less.
Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com
