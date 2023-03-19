Members of the Sikh community in Kelowna have gathered at the McCurdy bus stop. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Fundraiser started for international student attacked at Kelowna bus stop

Police are looking to speak with any witnesses of the attack

Update 1:50 p.m.

A GoFundMe has been started to support the young man attacked at a Kelowna bus stop.

Gagandeep Singh lives in Kelowna as an international student. When a community member realized no one else had stepped up yet, he reached out to the victim’s friends to offer support.

“I reached out to Aman Hundal and I asked if there was anything people outside the Indo-Canadian community could do to support him, like a GoFundMe or anything like that,” said Adam Wilson.

Wilson says he understands many international students do not have healthcare while living here.

Wilson and Hundal decided to team up and start the fundraiser to help Singh with medical costs, bills, and potentially flights for his parents to come visit.

“Kelowna isn’t a place where violence is acceptable. We’re compassionate, caring, and welcoming. Aman made sure to check with Gagandeep and his support network to make sure it was OK and we ran the GoFundMe content by him.”

The fundraiser surpassed $1,000 in the first hour online, with a goal of reaching $5,000.

Original 11:30 a.m.

A group of Sikh individuals have gathered at the McCurdy bus stop in Kelowna after an alleged assault took place Friday evening (March 17).

Around 10:35 p.m. Kelowna RCMP was alerted to a man that had been assaulted at Highway 97 north near the McCurdy Rd. bus stop.

Police were told a group was teasing the victim and when he exited the bus he was struck from behind and assaulted.

“The Kelowna RCMP take this very serious and are concerned that this type of crime has happened in our city. This assault is the top priority for our investigators said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

The victim was treated by BC Ambulance on scene before being taken to hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has dash cam footage in the area around the time of the attack is asked to come forward.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
