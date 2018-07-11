The westbound left lane on Highway 7, approximately 750 metres west of Allen Way, is be closed due to a sinkhole.

Sinkhole closes highway lane in Pitt Meadows

More information Thursday once crews complete assessment in daylight.

  • Jul. 11, 2018 10:40 p.m.
  • News

The westbound fast lane on Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows is closed due to a sinkhole.

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure issued a traffic advisory Wednesday evening.

“Travellers and commuters are advised that the westbound left lane on Highway 7, approximately 750 metres west of Allen Way, will be closed due to a sinkhole that appeared Wednesday evening,” says the minstry.

“Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes, and are also advised that the HOV restriction will be temporarily lifted, so that two lanes are open to general-purpose traffic headed westbound.”

More information will be available on Thursday once crews complete their assessment in daylight.

• For the latest updates and travel advisories, check@DriveBC on Twitter and www.DriveBC.ca.

