Sinkhole closes highway lane in Pitt Meadows

More information Thursday once crews complete assessment in daylight.

The westbound left lane on Highway 7, approximately 750 metres west of Allen Way, is be closed due to a sinkhole.

The westbound fast lane on Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows is closed due to a sinkhole.

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure issued a traffic advisory Wednesday evening.

REMINDER – #BCHwy7 -WB left lane closed between Harris Road and Old Dewdney Trunk road in #PittMeadows due to a sinkhole, expect delays and drive carefully. Please slow down and give crews space. https://t.co/3c3wT5Vcgl — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 12, 2018

“Travellers and commuters are advised that the westbound left lane on Highway 7, approximately 750 metres west of Allen Way, will be closed due to a sinkhole that appeared Wednesday evening,” says the minstry.

“Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes, and are also advised that the HOV restriction will be temporarily lifted, so that two lanes are open to general-purpose traffic headed westbound.”

More information will be available on Thursday once crews complete their assessment in daylight.

• For the latest updates and travel advisories, check@DriveBC on Twitter and www.DriveBC.ca.