A City of Charlottetown staff member walks by the Sir John A MacDonald statue at a Charlottetown Public Works building in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Charlottetown city council has voted to permanently remove a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald from a downtown intersection as a response to recent revelations about Canada’s residential school system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Morris

A City of Charlottetown staff member walks by the Sir John A MacDonald statue at a Charlottetown Public Works building in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Charlottetown city council has voted to permanently remove a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald from a downtown intersection as a response to recent revelations about Canada’s residential school system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Morris

Sir John A. Macdonald statue removed in Charlottetown after city council vote

Macdonald’s government introduced the residential school system in 1883

City crews in Charlottetown have taken down a controversial statue of Canada’s first prime minister.

The action this morning follows Monday’s vote by Charlottetown council to permanently remove the Sir John A. Macdonald statue from a downtown intersection as a response to recent revelations about Canada’s residential school system.

Council had been planning to improve signage and add an Indigenous figure to the Macdonald statue but decided to remove it entirely following the discovery last week of the remains of 215 children buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

A vigil was held Monday morning where demonstrators placed 215 pairs of shoes next to the statue of Macdonald, whose government introduced the residential school system in 1883.

The Epekwitk Mi’kmaq Chiefs issued a statement to say they are pleased to see Charlottetown city council has decided to remove the statue from its current location.

They say action on the issue has been long overdue, and the suggested changes will be needed if the statue is ever placed in a new location.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Protesters in Montreal topple John A. Macdonald statue, demand police defunding

RELATED: Victoria spent $30,000 to remove John A. Macdonald statue

Federal Politicsresidential schools

Previous story
Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP calls for more addiction treatment
Next story
No PNE? Future of B.C.’s 111-year-old attraction hangs on funding

Just Posted

The 1952 Pitt Meadows Day festivities included the crowning of the royal party. (Pitt Meadows Museum & Archives/Special to The News)
LOOKING BACK: Archives clear up reasons behind 1948 festival cancellation

Pitt Meadows Day goes ahead again this Saturday, albeit it primarily virtual

Ljana Pearson and Maddy Dumore decorating downtown Maple Ridge for graduation. Commencement ceremonies for Maple Ridge secondary and Thomas Haney secondary are both taking place Tuesday. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Grad Walk starts Tuesday downtown Maple Ridge

224 Street decorated to commemorate this years SD42 graduates

Laura Johnson is working on her new mural at Haney Builders’ Supplies. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Scenes of old Maple Ridge captured in mural

Local artist putting mural on Haney Builders’ Supplies.

MP Marc Dalton speaks about the need for more addiction treatment services. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP calls for more addiction treatment

Dalton says one in five Canadians will battle addiction at some point

Site of new affordable housing units in Maple Ridge (Google Street View)
Province plans to purchase new affordable rental home development in Maple Ridge

B.C. will buy a 66-unit rental home development on Saint Anne Avenue for $23.6 million

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Federal New Democrats are calling for an emergency debate in the House of Commons on the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Trudeau promises more support for Indigenous Peoples after unmarked graves found

Prime minister says this not an exception or isolated incident, supports call for emergency debate

A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul, outside Lille, northern France, Saturday, March 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michel Spingler
Incorrect COVID vaccines given to 12 teens in Vancouver Coastal Health

VCH says health authority typically stocked Pfizer

Jonny Williams (Xotxwes), of the Sto:lo Nation, holds eagle feathers as he helps guide his late ancestors from an unmarked, undocumented burial site to a canoe so they can travel home, outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Delicate, sensitive process:’ Expert talks on searching for burial sites with radar

Alberta anthropologist says projects have to be community-led and culturally sensitive

A City of Charlottetown staff member walks by the Sir John A MacDonald statue at a Charlottetown Public Works building in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Charlottetown city council has voted to permanently remove a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald from a downtown intersection as a response to recent revelations about Canada’s residential school system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Morris
Sir John A. Macdonald statue removed in Charlottetown after city council vote

Macdonald’s government introduced the residential school system in 1883

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

June is a time for spending long, sunny days at the beach. The beach at Skaha Lake in Penticton is one of many popular British Columbia beaches. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Celebrating the long, sunny days of June

Try this short quiz about the month of June, people named June and other June-related trivia

BC Green Party MLA for Saanich North and the Islands Adam Olsen reacts after hearing the latest poll numbers come in as he waits to be interviewed at the Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort in Victoria, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
First Nation MLA says B.C. must do more for Indigenous reconciliation after residential school deaths

The bodies of 215 children were found on the grounds of the former Kamloops residential school

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 pandemic situation at the B.C. legislature, May 17, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection decline continues, 11 deaths on weekend

258 new cases Friday, 238 Saturday, 212 as of Monday

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
AstraZeneca expiry change based on science but communication is key: experts

Medical advisor said decision made after AstraZeneca submitted data supporting the change

Most Read