Six impaired drivers caught in one night in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows RCMP warn they will be on the roads searching for more impaired drivers

Six impaired drivers were caught by police over the course of a single shift across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Sgt. Amanda Harnett with the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment said General Duty C Watch members along with the Road Safety Target Team were doing their regular duties on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 28, when, in separate incidents, they caught the drivers, and issued them tickets, impounding all of the vehicles.

In addition, four of the drivers also received a 90 day immediate roadside prohibition, meaning they are not allowed to drive on the road for the next three months. One driver received an additional three day immediate roadside prohibition and one received a 24 hour immediate roadside prohibition.

“What is significant is that these are only the drivers we are able to engage with which, to us, suggests there are still many in our community who are not getting the message or simply ignoring the dangers around impaired driving,” said Harnett.

“All we want is for people to plan ahead and get home safe,” she added.

Harnett is warning the public that police will continue to investigate and remove impaired drivers from the roads of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

For further information on the Immediate Roadside Prohibition legislation go to ICBC’s Driver Prohibitions.