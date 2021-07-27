Ridge Meadows Soccer Club is one of the organizations that has been granted the funding. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)

Ridge Meadows Soccer Club is one of the organizations that has been granted the funding. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)

Six Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows sports organizations receive provincial funding

The Local Sport Relief fund being disbursed to support sports through B.C.’s Step 3 in restart plan

Of the 86 Lower Mainland sport organizations, six from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are receiving provincial funding to help them return to normalcy after the pandemic-related closures since last year.

Five sports organizations from Maple Ridge namely, BC Junior B tier 1 Lacrosse League Association, BC Junior “A” Lacrosse League Association Maple Ridge Lacrosse, Ridge Meadows Soccer Club, Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association and Albion Football Club, and Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League from Pitt Meadows, will be receiving up to $7,500 each to help with expenses such as insurance, administrative costs, rent, storage costs and equipment essential to providing sports programs.

“As B.C. makes its way through Step 3 of the province’s restart plan, I want to thank the sport and recreational organizations for the central role they play in bringing people back together and in returning to the activities we love,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

ALSO READ: Local athletes make splash in Day 2 of Toyko Olympics

A total of $1 million will distributed among 215 sports organizations throughout the province, to recover from the pandemic, and welcome a safe return to play.

“Volunteers have done an amazing job adapting to the pandemic. Our government is proud to support these community-based sport organizations as they work to get people back in the game,” said Mark.

This funding is part of the province’s Local Sport Relief Fund grant, which is in its second round of funding for local sport organizations.

Charlene Krepiakevich, CEO viaSport, expressed her excitement over the province’s return to games, competitions and recreational activity.

“COVID-19 took a tremendous toll on sport organizations across this province. This funding acknowledges the need to financially support local sport organizations to ensure they are ready to help ramp up capacity as sport returns to communities,” she said.

ALSO READ: Maple Ridge teen grateful for War Amps support

Have a story tip? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Maple Ridge outfielder playing for bronze at Tokyo Olympics
Next story
Heat warnings, special weather statements issued for parts of Western Canada

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows Soccer Club is one of the organizations that has been granted the funding. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
Six Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows sports organizations receive provincial funding

Even with windows cracked open, BC SPCA is urging community members to not leave their pets inside their vehicles. (Black Press Media file)
SPCA’s Maple Ridge branch saw 8 animal adoptions this week

Sterling and Brock Eyford will be cycling 20 kilometres to raise $1,000. (Sabriena Eyford/Special to The News)
Two Maple Ridge boys cycling to raise funds for children’s cancer research

Canada’s Larissa Franklin, right, reacts past Italy’s Amanda Fama after hitting a run-scoring double during a softball game at Yokohama Baseball Stadium during the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Maple Ridge outfielder playing for bronze at Tokyo Olympics