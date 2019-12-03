Seven people were exposed and were evaluated by paramedics. (Shane MacKichan – Special to THE NEWS)

VIDEO: Six taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak in Pitt Meadows

Occurred at commercial building complex in the 19100-block of Ford Road.

Six people were taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide leak Tuesday afternoon in Pitt Meadows.

Emergency crews responded to a commercial building complex in the 19100-block of Ford Road at around 3:30 p.m. after reports of people feeling nauseous and an odd smell in the building.

When firefighters arrived, carbon monoxide meters were showing 300 ppm.

They immediately evacuated the building, which houses a medical clinic, pharmacy and accounting firm, and called for Fortis Gas and B.C. Emergency Health Services.

It was determined that seven people were exposed to carbon monoxide and were evaluated by paramedics, according to a witness.

READ ALSO: With carbon monoxide, it doesn’t take a lot to be deadly.

Six were transported to hospital for observation.

Pitt Meadows deputy fire chief Dave Biggin said a faulty HVAC system on the roof of the building was the cause of the leak.

After fire crews cleared the building of carbon monoxide, a gas technician entered and shut the system off.

 

