Patrick Brown announces his candidacy for the federal Conservative Leadership at a rally in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday, March 13, 2022. The Conservative party has confirmed that six candidates have been verified as leadership contenders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Patrick Brown announces his candidacy for the federal Conservative Leadership at a rally in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday, March 13, 2022. The Conservative party has confirmed that six candidates have been verified as leadership contenders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Six verified candidates vying to lead the Conservative Party of Canada

The Conservatives will announce their new leader on Sept. 10

The Conservative party has confirmed that six candidates have been verified as leadership contenders after passing the final hurdles to getting their names on the ballot.

Pierre Poilievre, the bombastic Tory finance critic whose rallies have at times drawn thousands, and Jean Charest, the former Quebec premier who is appealing to more centrist Conservatives, are both candidates in the race.

So are Patrick Brown, the mayor of Brampton, Ont., who is promoting religious freedom and making targeted promises to ethnic communities, and Leslyn Lewis, the socially conservative rural Ontario MP.

Scott Aitchison, the Ontario MP pledging to end supply management, and Roman Baber, the Independent Ontario MPP turfed from the Progressive Conservative caucus for his opposition to COVID-19 lockdowns, also made the cut.

Candidates had to submit the full $300,000 required in registration fees and a compliance deposit, along with signatures from 500 party members, by last Friday to be verified.

The Conservatives will announce their new leader on Sept. 10.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: How the COVID-19 pandemic is shaping who will be the next Conservative party leader

Conservative Party of CanadaFederal Politics

Previous story
Reward posted in disappearance of Langley resident Devon Goodrick
Next story
4 cars derail from train west of Field over weekend

Just Posted

Grade 8 through 12 students participated in a short concert under the blossom trees at Westview Secondary Thursday, April 28. (Roxanne Hooper/The News)
VIDEO: Blossoming musicians take concert outdoors

Spring has arrived in bright pink at Westview Secondary. The school on Wicklund is home to a number of blossoming trees, which Christine Logan captured last week. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Blossoms greet students at Westview Secondary

Antoinetta DeWit had a chance to celebrate King’s Day in the Netherlands a few years ago. (Special to The News)
LETTER: Maple Ridge woman sends out well wishes for special Dutch day

Gavin Miller took this recent picture of the Golden Ears Bridge from the vantage point of Osprey Village in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Bridge rises from misty waters