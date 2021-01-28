B.C. Ministry of Education data shows the percentage of resident students that completed Grade 12 within six years of enrolling in Grade 8 reached 93.2 per cent in 2019-20. (Special to The News)

B.C. Ministry of Education data shows the percentage of resident students that completed Grade 12 within six years of enrolling in Grade 8 reached 93.2 per cent in 2019-20. (Special to The News)

Six-year grad rate continues to climb in Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows school district

School District 42 grade rates are exceeding the provincial average

Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows students are graduating at an impressively high rate.

School District 42 is seeing grad rates which exceed the provincial average, and reach the highest levels in close to a decade.

B.C. Ministry of Education data shows the percentage of resident students who have completed Grade 12 within six years of enrolling in Grade 8 reached 93.2 per cent in 2019-20. The rate is an increase over the 92.3 per cent seen the previous school year, and is higher than the provincial average of 89.6 per cent.

“The numbers show a steady improvement across all areas of SD42,” said Board Chair Korleen Carreras. “They are phenomenal results and highlight the great work that is going on in the district.”

READ MORE: New superintendent for the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school district

Outgoing SD42 superintendent Sylvia Russell said staff have worked hard to provide important interventions and supports for students, which has led to significant increases in graduation rates.

“As a school district, we can be proud of the professional learning and commitment to students that our staff demonstrate daily,” she said. “These great results are the product of all of our staff being focused on who we are here to serve – our students.”

Graduation rates for Indigenous students continued a five-year positive trend, with a six-year completion rate of 86.2%, up from 81.2 per cent in 2018-19 and higher than the 71.1 per cent provincial average.

Six-year completion rates for students with special needs also increased to 84.3% in 2019-20 from 82.5% the previous school year. The provincial average graduation rate for students with special needs is 73.9%.

“Our secondary school staff have been reviewing the progress of each of our students, with particular attention and support for those who face challenges in their lives, which have made the goal of achieving high school graduation more difficult,” Russell added. “These supports are making a significant difference.”

The number of students graduating with honours in SD42 is also on the rise.

In 2019-20, 55% of first-time Grade 12 students received the distinction, up from 50 per cent the year before, while 62 per cent of eligible Grade 12 students graduated with honours, up from 60 per cent the year before.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Educationmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Guilty verdicts upheld in Surrey Six slayings
Next story
Langley caterer sounds alarm after rejecting 3 requests for large events

Just Posted

Outgoing SD42 superintendent Sylvia Russell said staff have worked hard to provide important interventions and supports for students, which has led to significant increases in graduation rates. (Blackpress files)
Six-year grad rate continues to climb in Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows school district

School District 42 grade rates are exceeding the provincial average

Larry Walker Jr. was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge’s Larry Walker to be inducted in Cooperstown this summer

2020 Baseball Hall of Fame players will be in the spotlight, with no players elected in 2021 voting

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden. (The News files)
Maple Ridge grants extension for rezoning applications

Applicants now have until Jan. 1, 2022

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue swift water team drives up the Lower Falls trail at Golden Ears Park to help a women who lost her way. (Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue/ Facebook)
Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue aid woman stranded by waterfall

Hiker found herself unsure of the way back while walking in Maple Ridge’s Golden Ears Park

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

(Black Press Media file photo)
DNA advances crack 50-year mystery of missing B.C. man

Remains discovered on Saturna Island in 1972 finally identified

UBC’s Faculty of Medicine is working closely with the Stellat’en First Nation to pilot the Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative. (Pixabay/File photo)
Drones to deliver medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation in pilot project

UBC teams up with Stellat’en First Nation

Mohammad Movassaghi said he filmed VPD officers as they allegedly attempted to gain access into his downtown apartment on the night of Saturday, Jan. 23. (Submitted image/Black Press Media)
Owner denies accusations of hosting ‘nightclub’ in Vancouver apartment, files police complaint

‘I was not hosting a party,’ claims former wealth manager Mohammad Movassaghi

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(File)
Fraser Valley man killed in single-vehicle crash west of Hope

RCMP, B.C. Coroner’s Service investigating

Abbotsford's Raine Padgham poses for a headshot during the Third Annual Girls Baseball Trailblazer Series at the Compton Youth Academy back in 2019. Padgham was recently named one of the most influential Canadians in the sport of baseball by the Canadian Baseball Network. (Rob Leiter/MLB Photos)
B.C. pink-haired pitcher, 15, named one of most influential in Canadian baseball

15-year-old flamethrower youngest person ever named to CBN’s list, Padgham threw 83 mph in September

Angie Quaale owns Well Seasoned, a gourmet food store and catering business. She’s has three requests in recent days to cater gatherings of at least 18 people. Gatherings violate Public Health Orders. (Jeff Vinnick Images}
Langley caterer sounds alarm after rejecting 3 requests for large events

Business asked to quote for baptism, Super Bowl party and third event, all for at least 18 people

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Guilty verdicts upheld in Surrey Six slayings

The Court of Appeal released a “Statement of Pronouncement of Judgment” on Thursday

Most Read