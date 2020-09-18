Sixth Tim Hortons in Maple Ridge before city council

Planned along with service station at 287 and Lougheed Highway

A sixth Tim Hortons Restaurant is being planning in Maple Ridge. (The Canadian Press)

Maple Ridge could be getting its sixth Tim Horton’s outlet, albeit right on the city’s border with Mission.

City council reviewed a proposal to build the restaurant, along with a service station and convenience store, on the Lougheed Highway at 287th Street – right before the highway’s eastbound lanes cross Silvermere Lake.

The 1.3 hectare lot (3.3 acres) is presently a card lock station and offers storage for a sawmill.

The applicant asked for council’s approval for a drive-through for the Tim Hortons. The matter will go back to council on Sept. 29.



