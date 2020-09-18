A sixth Tim Hortons Restaurant is being planning in Maple Ridge. (The Canadian Press)

Sixth Tim Hortons in Maple Ridge before city council

Planned along with service station at 287 and Lougheed Highway

Maple Ridge could be getting its sixth Tim Horton’s outlet, albeit right on the city’s border with Mission.

City council reviewed a proposal to build the restaurant, along with a service station and convenience store, on the Lougheed Highway at 287th Street – right before the highway’s eastbound lanes cross Silvermere Lake.

The 1.3 hectare lot (3.3 acres) is presently a card lock station and offers storage for a sawmill.

READ ALSO: Tim Hortons delays hockey Barbie roll out to rush production of Black doll

The applicant asked for council’s approval for a drive-through for the Tim Hortons. The matter will go back to council on Sept. 29.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgeTim Hortons

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 economic recovery plan: Top 5 things you need to know

Just Posted

Sixth Tim Hortons in Maple Ridge before city council

Planned along with service station at 287 and Lougheed Highway

SHARE: Kanaka Creek boasts beautiful scenery – year round

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

VIDEO: Police respond to stabbing in Maple Ridge

UPDATED: A 30-year-old man was stabbed three times this afternoon

UPDATED: Body found in Maple Ridge Park

Emergency responders were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17

New facilities coming to Pitt Meadows intermodal yard

CP Rail and Maersk announce new agreement

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

One injured in South Surrey shooting

Shots reported in area of 194 Street and 34 Avenue

Report raises questions about COVID outbreak that killed 25 seniors at Langley Lodge

CEO defends leaked document that’s igniting queries about BC’s most deadly COVID outbreak

PHOTO: RCMP escort beaver across busy Chilliwack road

Motorists had to exercise patience as the slow-moving creature crossed several lanes of traffic

B.C.’s COVID-19 economic recovery plan: Top 5 things you need to know

Jobs training, tax incentives for employers to hire staff and more

March to protect old growth, stop industrial logging coming to B.C. Legislature

Organizers say they want to give frontline communities a bigger say in nearby logging

B.C. releases details of $1.5B economic recovery plan, $660M in business tax incentives

Economic plan includes support for employers, as well as training for workers

B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway

Incident took place in July

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing slated for man convicted of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein was found guilty in March of killing Letisha Reimer, 13, in 2016

Most Read