Sixth Tim Hortons in Maple Ridge before city council

Maple Ridge could be getting its sixth Tim Horton’s outlet, albeit right on the city’s border with Mission.
City council reviewed a proposal to build the restaurant, along with a service station and convenience store, on the Lougheed Highway at 287th Street – right before the highway’s eastbound lanes cross Silvermere Lake.
The 1.3 hectare lot (3.3 acres) is presently a card lock station and offers storage for a sawmill.
The applicant asked for council’s approval for a drive-through for the Tim Hortons. The matter will go back to council on Sept. 29.
ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter