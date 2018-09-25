Suspect sketch released by Surrey RCMP on Tuesday.

Sketch released of man wanted for attack on taxi driver in Surrey

Assault happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 8

Surrey RCMP have released a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault that happened in the north end of the city.

A male suspect is wanted for an attack on a taxi driver on Wednesday, Aug. 8, at around 3:30 p.m. in the 13200-block of 105A Avenue.

“The driver attended the location for a request for a taxi where he was then assaulted by two males,” states a Surrey RCMP release on Tuesday. “Two witnesses observed the assault and yelled at the suspects. The suspects then fled the area on foot. The witnesses stayed with the victim until police arrived on scene and are cooperating with the police investigation.”

Police released a composite sketch of one suspect (#1), “in hopes that someone in the community is able to identify him to further the investigation.”

Suspect #1 is described as a black male in his late 20s, with a slim build, black buzz-cut hair and wearing a blue T-shirt.

Another suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, with a slim build.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects is asked to contact Surrey RCMP by phone, 604-599-0502. If you want to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

