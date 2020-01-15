Madison Dagg and Ava Thompson, both Grade 5 students, at North Saanich’s Deep Cove Elementary experience competing emotions as they come down the school’s impromptu sledding hill on Tuesday, Jan. 14. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

More than 20,000 children were treated in emergency rooms for tobogganing related injuries between 1997 and 2007, according to a study by the Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Research published in the journal Injury Prevention pegs the figure at 33,000 for the United States and U.S. research from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission published by Brain Injury Canada places the figure at more 160,000 sledding, snow tubing, and tobogganing-related injuries treated at hospital emergency rooms, doctors’ offices and clinics in 2007.

These widely varying numbers have inspired several municipalities in the United States and Canada to ban the activity during the winter, but the actual share of such municipalities is likely minuscule.

Greater Victoria locals, for their part, do not seem to be too concerned.

RELATED: Saanich sinkhole one of several hazards that kept crews busy on ‘Snowmageddon Day 2’

RELATED: Toboggan versus rat: Startling collision on Victoria road

During last year’s Snowmageddon event in February, local hills were teeming with tobogganers both small and large, be they human or a rat that ended up in the lap of a tobogganer.

A informal survey of two local shops on the Saanich Peninsula also suggests people are eager to get in on the action. Both stores had sold out all sleds.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Victoria-bound flight rerouted to Vancouver after plane hit by birds
Next story
Emergency shelter lets people come in out of the cold

Just Posted

Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows schools closed

More snow falls overnight.

Emergency shelter lets people come in out of the cold

Maple Ridge Salvation Army main building open during the day

Two men arrested in connection with 16 Lower Mainland armed robberies

Pair hit businesses in Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Chilliwack and Vancouver

Maple Ridge families take advantage of prime toboganning conditions

Jim Hadkiss Park fills up with fun-loving sledding enthusiasts

Maple Ridge roofing company provides shovelling services after snowstorm

‘I get more out of it than the person getting their driveway shovelled.’

Pitt Meadows man throws water into the air and watches it instantly disappear

Temperature expected to hit -5C overnight

Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall

Snow is expected to ease off in the afternoon

VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

VIDEO: B.C. man no longer faces charges for transporting bear cub to sanctuary

Conservation Officer Service faced storm of criticism after media coverage

Homicide team investigating after man, 51, found dead on Burnaby street

Joseph Vincent Morrissey, of Vancouver, was found dead

Most Read