British Columbia’s desperate battle against hundreds of wildfires continues on multiple fronts today, but no new evacuation orders have been added overnight to the thousands already in place across the province. Smoke from wildfires fills the air in Kelowna, B.C., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Smoky conditions help B.C. fire fight, cause Metro Vancouver air advisory

Amount of smoke “tough” but it reduced the sun’s intensity, which helps in firefighters

As Metro Vancouver is being warned about the risk of particulates in the air from wildfire smoke, those battling blazes in the central Okanagan say the smoke is helping their cause.

The Metro Vancouver Regional District remains under an air quality advisory as a result of smoke from hundreds of wildfires burning across the province.

An estimated 30,000 people are under evacuation orders in the province because the blazes, including the 110-square-kilometre McDougall Creek fire burning on both sides of Lake Okanagan.

After crews were able to make progress fighting the fire on Sunday, Kelowna Fire Chief Travis Whiting told a press conference he expects they’ll continue to spend today taking advantage of good weather to go into neighbourhoods and extinguish fires around homes and create a “guard.”

Whiting said that while the amount of smoke in the air has been “tough” it is reducing the sun’s intensity, which helps in the fight.

The Metro Vancouver Regional District is recommending people, especially those with underlying health conditions, postpone or reduce outdoor physical activity, especially if breathing feels uncomfortable

Whiting said he expects they’ll be able to start reaching out to evacuees over the next few days to inform them if their homes have survived the fire.

So far there is no official count of how many homes have been destroyed, but officials have acknowledged damage is “significant.”

There are more than 380 active wildfires burning in B.C.

READ ALSO: We might not have a home': Fire evacuees in Kelowna parking lot ponder unclear fate

READ ALSO: Canadian Armed Forces to help B.C. wildfire fight: Trudeau

B.C. Wildfires 2023

Langley fire crew joins battle against Kelowna wild fire

Competitors run The Gauntlet on the way to the basket. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge site of Charity Summer Games to benefit Pathfinders

Summer flowers are in full bloom in Judy and Ernie Daykin’s Maple Ridge garden, featuring a variety of long-time favourites that are enjoying the warmer weather. “This flower is called Cosmos – an older variety my grandparents grew – and Judy started from seed this flowering season,” shared Ernie, who snapped this picture. “The bees absolutely love them, always lots of bee buzzing around them. Cosmos will a constant in our gardens from now on,” he added. (Special to The News)
SHARE: New ‘old’ addition to the garden

Bruce Richards shared a picture of the sun setting recently over the Fraser River, from the shores of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Sunset stunningly colourful

Gene Cordoni’s mouth was watering as he snapped shots in a small portion of a very large blueberry farm in the northern section of Pitt Meadows recently. “It is that time of year once again to reap the harvest of this very tasty and nutritional berry, which can be spotted in many of our local fields,” Cordoni said. “Thank you for allowing us locals to send these fun photos in to you. Cheers to all, and enjoy your remaining summer season.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: It’s harvesting time in Pitt Meadows