A team was sent in on foot for a potential stretcher rescue. (Special to The News)

Smoky skies hinder helicopter rescue in Golden Ears Park

Injured hiker was reached on second attempt

Smoky skies and low visibility hampered the helicopter rescue of a hiker injured on Golden Ears Mountain on Sunday, and a first attempt was aborted.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue is asking people to carefully consider any trips into the back country during these air quality conditions, and team spokesperson Rick Laing said only good fortune allowed for success in a second rescue attempt.

On Sunday morning at approximately 11 a.m., RMSAR was called to rescue the hurt hiker on the peak in Golden Ears Provincial Park. He was part of a party of three, and suffered a knee injury.

Due to the high amount of smoke, the first attempt at a helicopter rescue was not possible, said Laing. There was a real danger of the aircraft hitting the mountainside.

A rescue team was sent in on foot, to hike 11 km up to the subject’s location on Panorama Ridge. Carrying gear, it is about a four-hour hike, he said.

A stretcher rescue down the mountain is among the most gruelling that the team can undertake, made more taxing by terrain and the rescuers having to breath in smoke. In fact, Laing said the search team might have made a decision to camp overnight with the subject, waiting for the smoke to clear, as an alternative to carrying him out.

Mutual aid was requested from all neighboring teams. Coquitlam Search and Rescue, Mission SAR, Central Fraser Valley SAR, and South Fraser SAR were all willing to assist with the stretcher rescue.

Laing said a rescue from a similar location in the past took 14 hours.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge group saving and finding people for 50 years

Conditions improved when a second attempt to get a helicopter to the subject’s location was made. Talon Helicopters was able to drop off a rescue team close to the injured hiker’s position via hover exit. The rescue team assessed and assisted the hiker to a more suitable location to be helped into the chopper. Just after 3 p.m. the hiker was successfully rescued.

Laing advised hikers to reconsider back country hiking at this time. He noted visibility may preclude a helicopter rescue, and air quality will make any stretcher rescue “brutal on rescuers.”

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCTF urging teachers affected by smoke to take sick days; says schools not safe currently
Next story
B.C. to roll out new lung cancer screening program that will see 20,000 patients annually

Just Posted

Smoky skies hinder helicopter rescue in Golden Ears Park

Injured hiker was reached on second attempt

SHARING: Readers come through with more forest photographs

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Kitten season translates to plea for temporary homes

BC SPCA seeks foster volunteers to help save animals in need

Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Fisheries minister stands by “very difficult” decisions to limit openings

Giant eyes found staring back from Maple Ridge backyard

Someone lost a large kite, and a Maple Ridge homeowner is anxious to return it to its owner

VIDEO: Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope

Incident occurred on track beside Highway 1, CN Rail said no injuries or fires

RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky gondola line cut for the second time

Line was cut previously in August 2019

B.C. to roll out new lung cancer screening program that will see 20,000 patients annually

Clinics are expected to be operational by 2022

BCTF urging teachers affected by smoke to take sick days; says schools not safe currently

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has lead to very poor air quality for much of B.C.

COVID-19 case confirmed at west Kootenay secondary school

Interior Health has contacted people if they might’ve been exposed to the virus

‘Very sad day’: Massive fire destroys old pier, ‘W’ sign in New Westminster park

Firefighters from New West and Vancouver are battling a blaze along the Fraser River

Lengthy, enjoyable fall ahead for most of Canada, Weather Network predicts

In B.C., warm conditions and the threat of wildfire smoke may remain in the picture for a few more weeks

U.S. wildfire smoke blankets B.C., wafts east to Alberta, affecting air quality

Smoke comes from hundreds of wildfires burning in Washington state, Oregon and California

Green party in B.C. set to announce new leader after three-way race

Three candidates are vying for the top job after nine days of online and phone voting

Most Read