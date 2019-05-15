Smoother sidewalk for Maple Ridge bridge

Repairs under way for 10-year-old Golden Ears

(THE NEWS/files) Sidewalk repairs are ongoing for the 10-year-old bridge.

You’ll have to detour a bit for the next few weeks if you’re southbound and cycling or walking across the Golden Ears Bridge.

Work is underway to repair the sidewalk on the west side of the bridge, says TransLink.

The work includes refinishing the sidewalk deck to improve the ride quality and also prolong its life.

The work is only taking place during weekdays, allowing the sidewalk to be open during Saturday and Sunday.

During the week, bikers and hikers will be detoured to the east side of the bridge.

The project should be complete by mid-June, depending on weather.

The $800-million bridge opened 10 years ago, in June 2009.

The province removed tolls from the bridge in September 2017.



