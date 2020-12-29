Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

Snapshot: Avalanche rolls over snowshed tunnel on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Structure protects Trans-Canada Highway following avalanche control

Photos shared by BC Transportation and Infrastructure illustrate the importance of showshed tunnels along the Trans-Canada Highway in winter.

The images show the Lanark snowshed on Highway 1, approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke, covered in snow and debris following avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23.

Read more: New snowshed lighting fails on Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke

Read more: Coalmont Road reopened following avalanche

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

trans-canada highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Human rights complaint filed over private change rooms for female BC Ferries engineers
Next story
Aldergrove crash on Boxing Day sends one to hospital

Just Posted

Around 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29, 2020 Township of Langley crews responded to multiple reports of a vehicle fire in the 21400-block of 76th Avenue in the Yorkson neighbourhood, shortly after a shooting was reported in Surrey. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
14-year-old killed in one of 2 Surrey shootings in 24 hours, burnt vehicles found in Langley, Pitt Meadows

Police responded to incident in the 11000-block of 148A Street

Angela Morel (right) of Operation Santa for Seniors and a Community Services volunteer with a box of gift packs. (Special to The News)
Operation Santa for Seniors gives presents to hundreds in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Incredible response to call for donations of gifts for the elderly

The Telus Bandits Athletic Centre is set to open in early-2021. (Submitted)
Fraser Valley Bandits, CEBL opening new multi-sport facility in Abbotsford

Telus Bandits Athletic Centre set to open in early-2021 at West Oaks Mall, several sports featured

Letters to the editor.
LETTER: Simple truth is masks help slow spread of virus

Calling for fellow letter writer to stop attacking MLA for COVIDIOT stance

Maple Ridge residents with a penchant for chilly swims will have to brave local waters by themselves or with members of their bubble. (Pixabay)
No group polar dip to start 2021

Annual Alouette Lake winter swim will have to wait another year.

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C. COVID-19 vaccinations reach nearly 12,000 people

Moderna vaccines arrive, remote areas a priority

RiverQuest Charters owner Dave Gunn had no idea he was creating a viral video when he scaled down an embankment with his chainsaw on Dec. 16 to cut away a tree blocking the river. (Screenshot)
Video of hazard tree removal from Cowichan River on Vancouver Island goes viral

Total number of views has surpassed 24 million in just a few weeks.

(Depositphotos.com)
Give your Christmas tree back to the wild by leaving it outside: nature conservancy

The trees can be a great benefit to local wildlife

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kooner
‘It’s exciting’: Surrey’s Juvy Kooner signs to play pro soccer in Portugal

‘It has been an honour to watch him develop into the skilled, and strong player he has become’

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains takes questions about his decision to keep secret-ballot votes for union certification, demanded by the B.C. Green Party, B.C. legislature, Nov. 20, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Trade union expansion a key goal for B.C. NDP in 2021

Union-only deals may extend to Massey crossing, others

Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Snapshot: Avalanche rolls over snowshed tunnel on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Structure protects Trans-Canada Highway following avalanche control

A Vernon mom was rushed to Vancouver with her unborn child after her water broke two days after Christmas, and 11 weeks too early. (Contributed)
Okanagan mom rushed to Lower Mainland hospital with unborn baby

Just two days after Christmas, Tia’s water broke, but she’s not due until March 20

Most Read