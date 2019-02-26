New poll by Angus Reid Institute finds Canadian’s opinion of Trudeau has worsened in recent weeks. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

SNC-Lavalin affair takes toll on Liberal government: poll

Survey suggests Trudeau trails Scheer by seven percentage points

Two-thirds of Canadians believe there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the SNC-Lavalin affair, according to a new poll from the Angus Reid Institute.

Should an election be held tomorrow, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals would be fall behind Andrew Scheer’s Conservative Party by seven percentage points, according to the poll, released Tuesday.

READ MORE: Trudeau partially waives solicitor-client privilege for Wilson-Raybould

The Trudeau government is alleged to have put pressure on former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould not to carry out charges of fraud and corruption against the Quebec-based engineering company. The public will soon hear from the former minister after Trudeau announced he will lift attorney-client privilege.

Sixty-six per cent of Canadians believe SNC-Lavalin should be fully tried under the Criminal Code, according to the poll.

Ninety-five per cent of people who would vote for the Conservatives, should an election be held tomorrow, believe there is a “deeper scandal” in the Prime Minister’s Office, but 72 per cent of people who support the Liberals think the affair has been “overblown.”

The poll suggests the prime minister’s approval rating has declined. Sixty per cent of Canadians view Trudeau unfavourably, with 59 per cent indicating their opinion of him has worsened in recent weeks.

The majority of Canadians also indicated having unfavourable opinions about other party leaders. Fifty-four per cent do not look highly upon Scheer, and 64 per cent do not favour New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh.


