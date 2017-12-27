Snow and freezing rain forecast in Fraser Valley

Up to 20 cm predicted to fall on Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows

Environment Canada is predicting up to 20 cm of snow to fall on Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows overnight Wednesday.

Thursday morning there is more snow and freezing rain in the forecast, with the ice falling beginning Thursday morning.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver, with Environment Canada saying “hazardous winter conditions are expected.”

“A strong system will move towards Vancouver Island tonight and the snowfall will intensify. Warmer air aloft will spread across the region while brisk northeast winds maintain the cool air near the surface. Amounts of snow in the range of 10 to 20 cm are possible before the snow transitions to an extended period of freezing rain on Thursday. A significant layer of ice is possible through Friday especially over Central and Eastern Fraser Valley.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.”

Much of Canada is in the grip of old man winter, with thousands going without power after a storm in Nova Scotia, Toronto dropping to -29 C with the windchill factor, while the Prairie provinces were also subject to extreme cold weather warnings.

Previous story
Pedestrian sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck
Next story
Top 10 videos of 2017

Just Posted

Blood donors needed in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Canadian Blood Services has an urgent call out to fill thousands of empty appointments in the New Year.

Golden Ears park closed due to snow, ice

Icy road conditions have closed the park in Maple Ridge indefinitely

Acts of kindness in memory of Aiden Serr

Planned for Jan. 3, when he would have turned 20.

Jr. B Flames drop second straight to league-leading Delta

Ridge outshoots Ice Hawks 42-32 overall.

Maple Ridge homes are worth more this year

But property tax increases, on average, still will be under four per cent

Snow and freezing rain forecast in Fraser Valley

Up to 20 cm predicted to fall on Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows

Pedestrian sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck

Reports say the person was hit by a Canada Post truck

Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

Fire displaces Aldergrove family of eight

The pre-Christmas fire has sent the family looking for new lodgings.

Young victims of Oak Bay homicide were ‘lively, energetic and silly girls’

Friends close to the family have identified the dead as 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry

Update: Trans-Canada Highway reopens near Revelstoke

A collision has closed Highway 1 and there is no detour available

Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017

How well do you know the events and news headlines of the past year?

MEANWHILE IN CANADA: Okanagan man skates through local streets

When Mother Nature doles out freezing temperatures, what’s the most Canadian thing to do?

Judge orders salmon farm protesters to stay away

Damage, threats, interference cited in injunction for Midsummer Island

Most Read