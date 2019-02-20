Snow and ice leaving their mark on Maple Ridge roads

When the ice is gone, the pot holes show up. (THE NEWS/files)

With the snow and ice melting away, the predictable potholes have shown up, dotting local roads with road hazards that can dint rims and blow tires.

In Maple Ridge, public works crews are on pothole patrol, waiting to hear from the public about holes in the roads.

City roads superintendent Walter Oleschak said two crews have been out on the roads making repairs since Friday.

But they can’t be everywhere at once so they rely on the public’s eyes and ears to tell them about trouble spots.

“We do rely on the public to give us a call if they see something we missed,” said Oleschak. He said once the city gets the call, it tries to respond within 24 hours.

During the winter and early spring, potholes will get a temporary cold patch which involves using a mixture that forms a gel then quickly solidifies once packed into the pothole.

But that’s just a transitory measure that will be followed in the warm weather by actually cutting the pavement, repairing the roadbed, then repaving with hot asphalt.

“As of yesterday, we had 27 potholes already, which is up there,” said Oleschak.

Those have all been repaired.

The expansion-freezing-thawing cycle splits up pavement and erodes the roadbed creating the potholes.

If motorists run into particularly bad potholes that damage their car they can make a claim through the city, which also usually involves ICBC.

“It’s definitely hasn’t been our worst year, but it’s up there,” said Oleschak, the city’s superintendent of roads and fleet.

The switch to road repairs comes after a busy few weeks that included temperatures dipping to -10 C, arctic outflow winds and several snow falls.

Oleschak said most people seem happy with the city’s response. Two trucks were still out Wednesday brining and salting the more slippery intersections, he added.

The city isn’t responsible for maintaining Lougheed Highway, which is the responsibility of Mainroad Lower Mainland Contracting.

But any calls about Lougheed are referred to Mainroad which has its own hotline at 604-271-0337.

A deep pothole on Lougheed Highway near 280th Street last week drew several comments on social media from people who had damaged vehicles.

• People can report potholes by calling 604-463-9581.


