Snow day for schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Public schools and some private schools closed, Meadowridge school will be open

Children play in the snow as it begins falling in Memorial Peace Park on Tuesday afternoon. (Neil Corbett/The News)

All public schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are closed today, Wednesday, Nov.30, due to wintry driving conditions.

Private school Meadowridge has announced it will be open today, but St. Patrick’s School and Maple Ridge Christian School are both closed.

Some parts of the region received as much as 20 cm of snow on Tuesday night, the first snowfall of the winter. There is more snow mixed with rain in the forecast for Wednesday morning in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.

More snow is forecast Friday.