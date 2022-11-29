Children play in the snow as it begins falling in Memorial Peace Park on Tuesday afternoon. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Children play in the snow as it begins falling in Memorial Peace Park on Tuesday afternoon. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Snow falling in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

More in the forecast overnight, later in the week

Winter is making its presence felt.

Snow is falling heavily in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Tuesday, starting just before 3 p.m., and is expected to continue into the evening.

The Environment Canada forecast for the area says the temperature will stay at freezing tonight, with 10 to 20 cm of snow falling overnight.

The temperature is forecast to rise to 4C by morning, and Wednesday will see a mix of snow and rain.

After a sunny Thursday morning and afternoon, there is again a chance of snow on Thursday evening, when the temperature will drop to -4C, continuing into Friday morning.

The city of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows crews have been putting brine on roads to stop ice from accumulating, and will be plowing and salting.

The cities ask residents to shovel sidewalks in front of their homes, and lend a hand to neighbours who might need help.

Catch basins should be kept clear to prevent flooding, and the cities also request people to avoid parking on main streets, so plows can easily do their work.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsWeather

 

Children play in the snow as it begins falling in Memorial Peace Park on Tuesday afternoon. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Children play in the snow as it begins falling in Memorial Peace Park on Tuesday afternoon. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
In Kyiv, patience and resignation as citizens await next Russian bombing
Next story
Vehicle of missing Coquitlam woman found unoccupied after freeway crash in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Aydin Coban is shown in this handout photo from the time of his arrest by Dutch police, entered into an exhibit at his trial in British Columbia Supreme Court in New Westminster. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-DUTCH POLICE **MANDATORY CREDIT**
Dutch man who harassed Amanda Todd returned to the Netherlands

Cam Connolly got a shutout in net for the Flames against the Abbotsford Pilots on Saturday. (Ryan Boese/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Junior Bs get shutout win in Abbotsford

Snow begins falling in Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Snow falling in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Since the fall rains started, local environmentalist groups have reporting some strong local salmon returns. Maple Ridge’s Colin Pearson recently captured the run near the fish hatchery in Kanaka Creek Regional Park. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Salmon return in positive numbers