Snow falling in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

More in the forecast overnight, later in the week

Children play in the snow as it begins falling in Memorial Peace Park on Tuesday afternoon. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Winter is making its presence felt.

Snow is falling heavily in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Tuesday, starting just before 3 p.m., and is expected to continue into the evening.

The Environment Canada forecast for the area says the temperature will stay at freezing tonight, with 10 to 20 cm of snow falling overnight.

The temperature is forecast to rise to 4C by morning, and Wednesday will see a mix of snow and rain.

After a sunny Thursday morning and afternoon, there is again a chance of snow on Thursday evening, when the temperature will drop to -4C, continuing into Friday morning.

The city of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows crews have been putting brine on roads to stop ice from accumulating, and will be plowing and salting.

The cities ask residents to shovel sidewalks in front of their homes, and lend a hand to neighbours who might need help.

Catch basins should be kept clear to prevent flooding, and the cities also request people to avoid parking on main streets, so plows can easily do their work.

