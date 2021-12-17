Snow in the forecast for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Up to 10 cm at higher elevations Friday night, Saturday morning

The Maple Ridge Museum and Archives has this photo of Maple Ridge from a snowy day in 1970. This is the Lougheed Highway at 223rd Street. (Special to The News)

Winter is blowing into the Lower Mainland.

There is a snowfall warning in effect for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, including most of the Lower Mainland, which starts Friday night and will continue through Saturday morning.

Environment Canada predicts there will be just two centimeters near sea level, with up to 10 cm in higher terrain. There will also be strong southerly winds developing on Saturday morning.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” warns Environment Canada. “Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.”

Warmer air will push in later on Saturday morning, allowing the snow over higher terrain to change to rain.

There will be a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, with a chance of snow again on Wednesday.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

