Salt gives some traction on sidewalks as well as roads, along 227th Street near Selkirk Avenue, Monday. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Snow-rain-snow cycle disrupted Maple Ridge street response

Fast-changing weather didn’t allow for brining

When it comes to preparing for a snowfall, it would be nice if winter could stick to the script.

But that didn’t happen Sunday night, making for a challenging time for Maple Ridge city crews trying to ensure roads were drivable.

Roads superintendent Walter Oleschak said Monday that if a snowfall is anticipated, crews will get on to the roads in the hours before, and spray a mix of salt and water on to the roads. That soaks into the pavement and slows the freeze-up time of the driving surfaces.

Read more: More than 4,000 students absent as Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows public schools stay open Monday

But that didn’t happen Sunday night. The melting snow from earlier combined with heavy rain in the afternoon, only to be followed by snow and cold hours later.

In all, 31 millimetres of snow and rain fell were recorded at Pitt Meadows Regional Airport on Sunday, with the low dipping to 4 C.

”It wasn’t brining conditions, so we couldn’t put any brine down,” said Oleschak.

“It [lack of brine] allowed for the roads to freeze up a lot quicker than usual.”

Read more: More than 30 students on bus that crashed on the Golden Ears Bridge

Oleschak said that five trucks originally were scheduled to be on the roads Sunday. But when the forecast changed, that number was doubled on Sunday night, along with the addition of a grader, which resulted in 11 city vehicles being put on to the roads.

Oleschak added that the main routes in the city were all done by about 3 a.m., with secondary roads plowed and sanded by 6 a.m. this morning.

A full crew continued on the roads Monday to clean up the remaining secondary roads, he added.

The snow response will remain in effect for most of this week as the temperature will drop to -5 C on Tuesday, before gradual warming resumes.

Snow is forecast for Wednesday with mixed rain and snow being called for Thursday and Friday.

By the weekend, it’s back to rain and a high of 7 C on Saturday.

In November, the city’s weather service predicted no major snowfalls for the 2019-2020 season.

Read more: Easier winter predicted


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Maple Ridge city crews spread salt on sidewalks on Dewdney Trunk Road, Monday. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Previous story
BC Ferries cancelled 163 sailings across multiple routes over the weekend

Just Posted

RCMP search for man involved in 2015 Maple Ridge stabbing

Ricky Korasak is wanted for accessory to attempted murder and accessory to aggravated assault

Snow-rain-snow cycle disrupted Maple Ridge street response

Fast-changing weather didn’t allow for brining

More than 4,000 students absent as Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows public schools stay open Monday

Environment Canada calling for more snow

UPDATE: More than 30 students on bus that crashed on the Golden Ears Bridge

Collision happened midspan in the northbound lanes

Pitt Meadows cleared roads Sunday night

Mayor asks residents to be cautious next 24 hours

UPDATE: Public schools open as Maple Ridge residents brace for the cold

Two private schools closed.

One man dead after police-involved shooting near Lytton

Two other people in the residence were evacuated safely

Stop throwing snow to solve disputes, Trail RCMP says

The West Kootenay had a heavy dump of snow this past weekend

BC Ferries cancelled 163 sailings across multiple routes over the weekend

Two weeks into 2020 cancellations have passed the halfway mark of an average year

Harry and Meghan can ‘live a little less formal’ in Canada, says Monarchist League

Group says Canada is natural fit, while Ottawa ambiguous on who will cover couple’s security costs

You can grow barley in the Lower Mainland, local brewery finds – but one hurdle remains

Field House Brewery starts growing its own grain, marking milestone for local brew industry

More snow on the way for Metro Vancouver this week

Multiple snowfalls are predicted for the area

Natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. will proceed despite protests, Horgan says

The 670-kilometre pipeline is part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

UPDATE: Road to Tsawwassen ferry terminal reopens after head-on crash

Crash sent one to hospital

Most Read