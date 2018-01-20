Snow warning in effect for the Coquihalla

A snowfall warning is in effect from Hope to Merritt as slush and snow is expected on highways this weekend

If you’re travelling Saturday, watch out for snow and slush.

DriveBC has reported compact snow with slippery sections on Highway 97C in both directions from Highway 5A junction at Aspen Grove to Pennask Summit.

Slippery sections have been reported from Trepanier Creek Bridge to the Highway 97 junction.

Compact snow has been reported from Pennask Summit to the Brenda Mine Road Exit, and fog is expected in the area.

Expect a cloudy afternoon Saturday, with a slight chance of rain according to Environment Canada.

A BC highway alert is currently in effect from Hope to Merritt for a snowfall warning of about 15 to 20 centimeters. The snow is expected to last through Sunday.

The forecast in Kelowna for the week is expected to be a mix of rain, clouds and a chance of flurries Tuesday.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

