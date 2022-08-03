Snowbirds cancel show at Penticton Peach Festival after crash

One of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds had a minor crash at an airshow in Fort St. John on Tuesday, grounding the pilots for the Penticton Peach Festival performance that was supposed to happen Wednesday.

In the wake of the minor crash in Fort St. John on Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds will not be able to take part in the Penticton Peach Festival performance Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The CT-114 aircraft will not be flown while a Royal Canadian Air Force flight safety team investigates to determine the cause of the incident. Flight safety is paramount in the RCAF and investigations into incidents and accidents are done in a comprehensive and thorough manner following well-established procedures, posted the Snowbirds on their Facebook page.

The Snowbirds had been scheduled to perform their show above Okanagan Lake at 6 p.m.

A Snowbird aircraft was at the Fort St. John airshow when the plane crashed on takeoff.

The sole pilot did not sustain any injuries but the aircraft was damaged.

Peach Fest posted about the cancellation.

“We are sad to announce that the Canadian Forces Snowbirds are unable to perform at Peach Festival. The SkyHawks Canada show will still take place on Wednesday at 5 p.m.,” said Peach Fest.

The Skyhawks will compete in the Peach Bin Races at noon and participate in a meet-and-greet autograph session at 2 p.m. in Okanagan Lake Park,” said directors of Peach Fest.

The Snowbirds and SkyHawks were hosting a meet-and-greet at YYF Penticton Airport on Wednesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. but this morning the Snowbirds posted that they would not be taking part.

Today is opening day of Peach Fest. For a full schedule go to peachfest.com.

