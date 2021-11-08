RVs and trailers were lined up as far as the eye could see on Sunday, Nov. 7 to get across the U.S. border in Osoyoos. (Rose-Anne Atkinson Facebook)

RVs and trailers were lined up as far as the eye could see on Sunday, Nov. 7 to get across the U.S. border in Osoyoos. (Rose-Anne Atkinson Facebook)

Snowbirds line up overnight at Osoyoos-U.S. border to be first across

Canadians wanting to spend winter in warmer parts of the U.S. have waited 20 months to cross

Snowbirds in their RVs and trailers lined up for kilometres at the U.S. border in Osoyoos, sleeping overnight to be the first to cross into the U.S. on Monday morning.

Rose-Anne Atkinson lives about a kilometre from the border and by Sunday afternoon there were RVs and trailers in the border line-up as far as the eye could see.

“I walked down towards the border, and when I got back the rigs were as far south as I could see. I’m sure in a few hours they will be be backed up to Highway 3,” said Atkinson on an Osoyoos Facebook group page.

Snowbirds are Canadians who like to spend their winters in the warmer parts of the United States.

Trudy Johnston posted a video of the huge line up that had formed on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Monday marked the first day in nearly two years that the land border between Canada and the U.S. opened to Canadians.

The U.S. is now open to vaccinated Canadians who have to show their vaccine passport.

In a statement, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security acknowledged the new rules and warned visitors it might take a while to get through.

“Travellers are advised to expect longer than normal wait times, familiarize themselves with the new guidelines, and have appropriate documentation ready during a border inspection.”

By late Monday morning, the Osoyoos-U.S. border crossing was clear of line ups.

Canada’s chief medical officer, Dr. Theresa Tam said the government is well aware of the complaints about the test requirement and that it’s under review. Currently, returning Canadians have to provide a negative PCR COVID test to re-enter. The test can cost up to $250 per person.

