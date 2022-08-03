The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are still scheduled to appear at the Abbotsford International Airshow despite a crash on Tuesday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News) The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are still scheduled to appear at the Abbotsford International Airshow despite a crash on Tuesday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Snowbirds still set to appear in Abbotsford despite crash earlier this week

Airshow spokesperson states that they have not heard otherwise from Canadian Forces Snowbirds

According to organizers, the status of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds at this weekend’s Abbotsford International Airshow has not changed.

The Snowbirds announced Wednesday (Aug. 3), that following a crash on Tuesday in Fort St. John, they will be unable to perform at the Penticton Peach Fest. They were scheduled to appear at the event on Wednesday.

AIA spokesperson Jadene Mah told The News that she has not heard otherwise from the Snowbirds, and at the moment, is expecting them to appear. They are scheduled to perform on Friday (Aug. 5) evening and close out the show on Saturday (Aug. 6) and Sunday (Aug. 7).

A Snowbirds plane crashed on takeoff in Fort St. John, and the pilot did not sustain any injuries but the aircraft was damaged.

One pilot died in a Snowbirds crash in Kamloops on May 17, 2020.

The Snowbirds had been flying across Canada that year in a cross-country celebration dubbed Operation Inspiration. It was created to boost morale for Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: UPDATE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

The Snowbirds did appear at the AIA in 2021 and performed on all three days.

For more information on the show, visit abbotsfordairshow.com.

RELATED: Abbotsford International Airshow returns for 2021 with ‘SkyDrive’

