The CF Snowbirds in action. (Erin Haluschak photo)

Snowbirds to fly across country to salute Canadians trying to flatten the curve

Moves comes after a three-week pause in training

After a three week pause in training, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds are getting ready to take to the skies once again.

The planes will fly across Canada starting this weekend in Nova Scotia to pay tribute to those trying to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

“As we watch the Snowbirds fly over our homes, let’s remember we are all in this together”, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday (April 29).

A schedule for has not yet been released.

More to come.

