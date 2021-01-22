Snowfall coming to Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows this weekend

Two-to-five centimetres expected for most of the Lower Mainland

Snow is expected Saturday night and Sunday morning in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (THE NEWS-files)

Maple Ridge -Pitt Meadows residents have been spoiled with sunny days and blue skies all week.

Hopefully everyone took advantage of the rare weather, as it is supposed to snow this weekend.

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for Metro Vancouver, saying snow is expected Saturday night (Jan 23), and Sunday morning for Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast and Lower Mainland.

“A ridge of high pressure over B.C. will give mainly clear skies and cool conditions until late Saturday,” the statement reads.

“A low pressure system will move southward along the coast bringing cloud to the area Saturday afternoon.

“Snow is forecast to begin Saturday night and continue into Sunday.”

By Sunday afternoon, snow is expected to turn to rain in many areas.

Potential snowfall amounts vary from two to five centimetres for most of the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast.

Residents can monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.



