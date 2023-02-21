Snow is expected Feb. 21, 2023 on the Coquihalla and Highway 3 to Allison Pass. (Pexels/Pixabay photo)

Snow is expected Feb. 21, 2023 on the Coquihalla and Highway 3 to Allison Pass. (Pexels/Pixabay photo)

Snowfall warning as storm hits parts of Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3

Winter storm will see snow taper off to flurries this evening after frontal system passes

A winter storm is bringing snow of 10 to 20 centimetres to parts of the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3, Hope to Allison Pass.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Tuesday (Feb. 21) for parts of the Interior, with the 10 centimetres already on the ground near Allision Pass, in the Hope to Princeton section of Highway 3.

For the Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt as well, hazardous winter conditions are expected.

Snow has fallen near the summit of Coquihalla Highway.

“Pacific frontal system is giving snow to the B.C. Interior,” according to the alert. “Periods of heavy snow will continue through this afternoon.

“The snow will taper off to a few flurries this evening.”

RELATED: Snow alerts last May

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsFraser ValleyinteriorbcSevere weather

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ukraine appeals to Canada’s rail manufacturers to repair war-damaged lifeline
Next story
Several pets perish in early morning fire that destroyed house near downtown Chilliwack

Just Posted

Volunteers are needed for the Grand Buddies Program. (Special to The News)
Seniors needed for children’s mentorship program in Maple Ridge

Luna is a huge fan of water, even the murky Fraser River. Maple Ridge outdoors enthusiasts Ron Paley and Port Coquitlam’s Chris Linkletter recently took an early morning stroll along the dikes south of the Pitt River Bridge. And, when the opportunity arose, Linkletter’s dog once again joyfully dove in and frolicked in the cold water. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Frolicking in the Fraser

RCMP, bylaws, and corrections officers are all expected to take a dip in the Alouette Lake on March 2, all in the name of raising money for Special Olympics. (Ridge Meadows RCMP)
Mounties intend to freeze for a reason

Snow is expected Feb. 21, 2023 on the Coquihalla and Highway 3 to Allison Pass. (Pexels/Pixabay photo)
Snowfall warning as storm hits parts of Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3