Black Press Media

Snowfall warning in effect as cold snap on the way to Lower Mainland

Temperatures are expected to dip well-below freezing next week, along with more wet snow

Another round of snow is on its way to the Lower Mainland, beginning Saturday evening.

Environment Canada has issued another snow warning for Metro Vancouver, calling for five to 15 more centimetres of snowfall by Sunday afternoon.

Higher elevations, such as West Vancouver, North Vancouver and Coquitlam, will see the greatest snow accumulations.

Meanwhile, Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster will see wet snow mixed with rain, the national weather forecaster said.

“Some uncertainty remains for Surrey and Langley as southerly winds are forecast to develop overnight which may moderate temperatures and keep precipitation as rain or a mix of rain and snow such that accumulations are reduced,” the weather bulletin reads.

“Richmond, Delta, Tsawwassen and Ladner are more likely to be influenced by the southerly winds tonight, keeping temperatures warm enough to see mostly rain.”

Commuters are urged to use caution and be aware of sudden weather changes.

Looking ahead to next week, forecasters are anticipating a dip in temperature in the region, reaching -10C and colder by Tuesday evening.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Teenager killed in West Vancouver crash
Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

