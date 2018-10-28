Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway

Drivers are cautioned against driving the mountain highway at this time

A snowfall warning has been issued by the Government of Canada for the Fraser Canyon.

The warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merrrit where 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected. Heavy flurries will continue through the day over higher evelations of the highway and has already left 5 to 1o centimetres of snow near the Coquihalla Summit.

“An unstable flow off the Pacific Ocean will continue today and tonight. Heavy bouts of precipitation have lowered snow levels to near 1000 meters this morning and the snow level is expected to hover near that mark through tonight,” reads the statement.

RELATED: Vehicle incident on Coquihalla Highway halts traffic

Visibility could be reduced due to the snowfall, if driving be prepared with an emergency kit, extra warm clothing and adjust driving with changing road conditions.

Winter tires should be in use or chains.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” reads the statement.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.