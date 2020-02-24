Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway

An unstable airmass is producing heavy flurries over parts of the southern highway passes

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

According to Environment Canada, about 20 centimeters of snow has fallen in the past 24 hours and further 2 to 4 cm is expected this morning.

“An unstable airmass continues to produce heavy flurries over parts of the southern Highway passes this morning,” read a report issued by Environment Canada.

“The flurries will ease this morning as a ridge of high pressure develops over the province.”

Drivers should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions. Drivers are urged to use winter tires and chains and to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP make arrest in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Elijah Beauregard

READ MORE: Crews called to overnight fire in Ellison

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Initial police report of 2015 accident was ‘inaccurate’ Langley RCMP say
Next story
The Fenton Pump Station in Pitt Meadows is to be replaced

Just Posted

The Fenton Pump Station in Pitt Meadows is to be replaced

The city received $740,000 in provincial funding for the project

WEATHER: A mix of sun and cloud Monday in Ridge Meadows

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C

Pool packed for grand reopening of Maple Ridge Leisure Centre

There was an official ceremony, ribbon cutting and cake

Maple Ridge boy helps celebrity shoe artist design Nike Air Jordan’s to benefit local foundation

Zac Vine has designed shoes for Drake and The Weeknd

Light up Haney Place Mall at this years Lantern Fest in Maple Ridge

The festival will include a lantern making workshop

VIDEO: 2020 BC Winter Games wrap up in Fort St. John as torch passes to Maple Ridge

More than 1,000 athletes competed in the 2020 BC Winter Games

‘They were loved’: Illicit drug overdoses kill 981 in 2019, fourth year of opioid crisis

Figures down 36% from 2018

Two scout leaders missing near Sooke after swollen creek traps troop

Third leader and scouts located, while search continues for two leaders who’d gone for help

Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway

An unstable airmass is producing heavy flurries over parts of the southern highway passes

B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes in landmark #MeToo trial

The cases against the Hollywood mogul started the #MeToo movement

Initial police report of 2015 accident was ‘inaccurate’ Langley RCMP say

Online statement issued to clarify that victim was not in the middle of the road

CRA puts focus on paper returns as tax-filing season opens

The federal tax collector expects to handle about two million paper returns this calendar year out of roughly 26 million filings

Teck withdraws application for Frontier mine, citing discourse over climate change

The Vancouver-based company said it will take a $1.13-billion writedown on the Frontier project in Alberta

Most Read