Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Make sure to equip winter tires if travelling

Snow will continue to fall on the Coquihalla today.

Approximately 35 centimetres of snow has fallen near the Coquihalla summit between Hope and Merritt since last Monday night. Additional snowfall amounts of 5-10 cm are forecast by this afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

A Pacific frontal system has brought 30 cm of snow over Allison Pass in the last 36 hours. Flurries will ease later this morning, according to Environment Canada in a weather statement.

Howling winds and intense rain have also damaged what BC Hydro describes as “transmission structure” on the Sunshine Coast, prompting immediate repairs before another powerful storm is due to hammer the south coast on Thursday.

The Crown utility says via social media that repairs will require a total power outage from 9:30 to 2:30 p.m., affecting the area from Lund to Saltery Bay, including the city of Powell River as well as Cortez and Texada islands.

The Powell River school district says on its website that the outage means all schools in District 47 will be closed for the day, although classes are expected to resume Thursday.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

— With files from The Canadian Press

