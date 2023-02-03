The Coquihalla Highway is expecting 15 centimetres of snow on Friday night, Feb. 3. (DriveBC)

The Coquihalla Highway is expecting 15 centimetres of snow on Friday night, Feb. 3. (DriveBC)

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Starting Friday night and into Saturday morning, the highway is expecting 15 centimetres of snow

A snowfall warning is an effect for the Coquihalla Highway.

The stretch of highway from Hope to Merritt is expecting 15 centimetres of snow starting Friday night (Feb. 3) and easing into Saturday morning. Environment Canada announced the warning at 4:20 a.m. Friday morning.

Environment Canada reminds drivers that road conditions can change suddenly while it’s snowing, making travel difficult. Because of the heavy snow, visibility could reduced at times.

Winds are also expected to reach 15 km/h.

READ MORE: Highway 5 reopened after fatal collision north of Kamloops

READ MORE: “It only takes one step back”: Benches in West Kelowna, Lower Mainland help keep man’s legacy alive

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayFraser ValleyHighway 5KelownaOkanaganSnow

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Highway 5 reopened after fatal collision north of Kamloops
Next story
Senate passes Liberals’ controversial online streaming act with a dozen amendments

Just Posted

The City of Pitt Meadows is looking for people to fill the vacancies in seven of their committees. (The News file)
Pitt Meadows citizens needed to fill committee openings before Feb. 26 deadline

Otter Co-op was being displaced and the Agricultural Land Commission has refused permission for a new site. (The News files)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows resident questions ALC decision on co-op

Langley Thunder Junior A player Kaden Doughty was drafted by the Burrards in the first round. (Langley Events Centre photo) Langley Thunder Junior A player Kaden Doughty was drafted by the Burrards in the first round. (Langley Events Centre photo/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Burrards rebuilding with young talent

The City of Pitt Meadows will be putting the winning artwork on street poles along Harris Road, Hammond Road, and the Civic Centre. (The News file)
City of Pitt Meadows looking for local art to put on street banners