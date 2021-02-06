Snowfall warning issued Saturday for B.C.’s Coquihalla and Highway 3

Up to 20 to 30 centimetres of snowfall are forecast

Snow seen falling along the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Snow seen falling along the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

A snowfall warning is in effect for B.C.’s Southern Interior, for parts of the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3.

Environment Canada issued the alert Saturday (Feb. 6), stating that a Pacific frontal system is expected to bring significant amounts of snow to parts of the region.

Heavy snow is expected for the mountain passes from Hope to Merritt, as well as from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass on Highway 3.

Up to 20 to 30 centimetres of snowfall are forecast. The weather system will ease in the evening.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult,” said the weather agency.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

Current road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.



