Snowstorm dumps 25 cm on Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Kevin Fulton, owner and brewer at Silver Valley Brewing on 224th Street clears the sidewalk on Tuesday. (Neil Corbett/The News) Kevin Fulton, owner and brewer at Silver Valley Brewing on 224th Street clears the sidewalk on Tuesday. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Maple Ridge residents were digging out from a major snowstorm on Tuesday morning, Jan. 20, with even more snow in the forecast.

Already there has been up to 25 cm of snow in some parts of the region.

Environment Canada has a snowfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver, including Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge. There is a possibility of more snow on Tuesday morning, and it is expected to taper off this afternoon.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow, warns Environment Canada.

There are whiteout conditions on some highways, road conditions are poor, and DriveBC is advising people to only drive if necessary, and only with winter tires and a vehicle fit to be driven in snow.

The City of Maple Ridge reports its crews have been working on the main routes overnight, and again the city asks people to only travel if necessary. Some city programs and facilities may be closed.

Pitt Meadows City Hall is closed until noon, and other city facilities may be closed at various times. Fraser Valley Regional Library locations are closed.

The forecast is for a cold night, with a low of -11 C and colder with the wind chill, down to -20 C overnight.

READ ALSO: Major snow storm will be wreaking havoc across Lower Mainland Tuesday

Wednesday will be sunny and cold, with a high of -10 C, Thursday a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -7 C, and then Friday will be warmer, with a high of -1 C, but with more snow in the forecast. Saturday will be even warmer at 3 C with a mix of snow and rain, and Christmas Day’s forecast calls for rain and 6 C.

– With files from Jennifer Feinberg.