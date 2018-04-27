So far, it’s a normal spring melt in Maple Ridge

But the Fraser River runoff could change with the weather

Barbara Morgan, City of Pitt Meadows emergency program coordinator shows supplies that should be in emergency kit. (THE NEWS/files)

While much of B.C. goes on flood watch with high snow packs still stuffed in the mountains, Metro Vancouver is more at seasonal norms.

The snow pack in the mountains of Fraser River basin that feeds the great river is at about 115 per cent above average, which is within seasonal amounts, said Maple Ridge’s emergency program coordinator, Patrick Cullen.

“The forecast for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows area isn’t as bad as what we’re seeing in the Okanagan,” said Cullen.

“This is pretty routine.”

But while snow amounts may be normal, any bit of strange weather can change all that. Heavy rains and heat spells can dissolve the snow into torrents that can raise river levels.

There’s also another wild card facing forecasters this year – the impact of the thousands of acres of charred land from last summer’s wild fires. Without a cooling tree canopy above, ground temperatures and melting can rise quickly. With no underbrush to trap moisture, water will pour off the mountains.

“The changing climate is really making it difficult for the experts to predict what’s going to happen,” said Cullen.

If the threat of flooding rises, it will come from the Fraser River. The South Alouette and North Alouette rivers could flood during heavy local storms but as far as the springtime melt, it comes from the Fraser. The South Alouette is also protected by the BC Hydro dam on the reservoir.

Albion Industrial Area, Kanaka Creek and lower Hammond remain at highest flooding risk in Maple Ridge. In Pitt Meadows, it’s lower the Bonson area near the river along with Katzie First Nation reserve.

Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue chief Don Jolley said the city is waiting for word from the Rivers Forecast Centre. But he’s confident in the ability of local dikes to keep back the water. In Pitt Meadows, it’s also the Fraser River that threatens, rather than the Pitt River, although flood water can push up into that river as well.

“We’re pretty good. Maple Ridge is more susceptible. Pitt Meadows is well diked. It’s going to have to come up a long ways for Pitt Meadows to get flooding,” said Jolley.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are both coordinating any possible joint flooding response and planning joint training exercises.

Both cities are also holding events for Emergency Preparedness Week, May 6 to 12.

Staff, volunteers and emergency personnel are reviewing responses and practising responses.

People are also reminded to put together or buy an emergency kit and have a three-day supply of food and water for each occupant. “Don’t forget your pets,” Cullen added.

Canada’s Department of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness has a six-point list for people during an emergency.

• Make sure you are safe before assisting others.

• Follow your emergency plan.

• Get your emergency kit.

• Monitor radio, television and online for information from authorities. Follow their instructions.

• Stay put until it is safe or you are ordered to evacuate.

• Limit phone calls to urgent messages only. Keep the lines free for emergency responders.

The website also tells people how to react in the event of a chemical, biological or nuclear attack.

Cullen said last year’s massive wildfires in the Interior, reinforced the need for good communications from each community to all levels of government. “How do we streamline communications. How do we help people?”

Some separate open houses will be held for seniors during Emergency Preparedness Week.

• On Monday, May 7 there will be an emergency preparedness session at the Pitt Meadows Seniors Centre, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

• On Tuesday, May 8 there will be another session at the Pitt Meadows Fire Hall on 122A Avenue between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. while another session will take place at the Maple Ridge Fire Hall No. 1 on Brown Avenue, between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

• Also, on May 12, there will be an emergency preparedness and safety fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall on Harris Road.

There will also be an Emergency Preparedness Week display at the Ridge Meadows Home Show.

According to the Fraser Basin Council, future floods on the Fraser River could be catastrophic.

“There are likely to be larger and more frequent Fraser River and coastal floods in the future because of sea level rise and other projected impacts of climate change – and current diking infrastructure is inadequate to withstand a major flood,” said Steve Litke in a news release.

“It’s timely for leaders to look at options for more robust mitigation works as well as more effective land-use strategies for floodplain areas – and to come together on a plan that meets priorities across the region.”