Social media posts about Langley teen who died could hamper investigation: RCMP

Posting details about the incident may ‘taint’ witness statements, Langley RCMP spokesperson says

Social media posts that claim to give details of the night that 14-year-old Carson Crimeni died in Langley have the potential to impair the police investigation, a spokesperson for the Langley RCMP warned.

Cpl. Holly Largy expressed concern about “possible misinformation” being circulated on various social media platforms.

“It can serve to taint witness statements,” Largy said, because people can confuse what they actually remember with what they read.

“It can potentially interfere with the investigation and subsequent, if any, prosecution,” Largy warned.

There have been claims that some of the suspects have been assaulted, but Largy said to date, the police have no reports of “vigilantism.”

She described the investigation as a detailed, time-consuming process.

So far, nearly 40 witness statements have been made to police and “there’s still a lot more to be taken,” Largy estimated.

“Let us do our job,” Largy said.

READ MORE: A wave of grief and outrage over death of teen in Langley park

WATCH: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in Langley park

Last Wednesday night, August 7th, Carson was found in medical distress in a Langley park near his home.

Mounties believe the boy spent his last hours on foot between the Walnut Grove skateboard park, the grounds of Walnut Grove Secondary, and the Walnut Grove Community Park behind the school.

He may have been in the area as early as noon, according to the RCMP statement.

Where and when he was discovered have not been disclosed by investigators.

His grandfather said Carson was found in a concrete ditch only a few hundred feet from home.

‘A BALANCED VIEW’: How to talk to kids about B.C.’s overdose crisis

Videos posted to social media showing Carson consuming what appears to be drugs while people could be heard laughing prompted a wave of grief and outrage in the community.

Multiple messages have expressed sympathy for the family of Carson Crimeni, as well as anger towards the people who recorded the teenager before his death, and posted the videos online.

READ MORE: Langley teen’s death having a lasting impact

READ MORE: Carson: A Langley teen’s death on social media

