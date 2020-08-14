Lina Azeez of the Watershed Watch Salmon Society said any part of the Katzie Slough will be a good target for next weekend’s shoreline cleanup event. (The News files)

Socially distanced shoreline cleanup coming

Watershed Watch asks people to clean up Katzie Slough and other waterways

Watershed Watch Salmon Society is asking people to take part in an upcoming conservation effort.

Together Apart: A Distanced Shoreline Cleanup is coming up next weekend, Aug. 22 and 23, explained Lina Azeez, a society spokesperson.

She explained the “virtual cleanup” will see volunteers target a waterway that they see needs some love, clean up the shoreline, and take photos.

“Please send us any photos you took to be entered to win some awesome prizes from Patagonia. Use the hashtag #WWSSshorelinecleanup on any photos you share on social media,” urges the Watershed Watch Facebook page.

People can choose any waterway they see needs cleanup – from the Fraser River to the Alouette to a creek in their backyard – but Azeez sees Katzie Slough as obviously needing attention.

“I would highly encourage people to go anywhere along the Katzie Slough. It’s crying the loudest to be healed,” she said.

READ ALSO: Paddling and pancakes, cleaning Katzie Slough shore

She was happy to see the cleanup will not be another community event lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We don’t really know how to do a socially distanced shoreline cleanup,” said Azeez, but the society does not want to lose the momentum gained from past annual cleanup events.

 


Most Read