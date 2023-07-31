Sophie Sparrow (left) said sockeye salmon have started returning to the Allco Fish Hatchery in Maple Ridge. (The News files)

Sophie Sparrow (left) said sockeye salmon have started returning to the Allco Fish Hatchery in Maple Ridge. (The News files)

Sockeye Salmon begin their return to Maple Ridge

Population numbers are still ‘extremely low’ in the South Alouette River

The first of the season’s sockeye salmon have now started returning to the Allco Fish Hatchery in Maple Ridge.

Sophie Sparrow, communications and engagement manager for the Alouette River Management Society, explained that the Alouette sockeye run is typically in July and August, with many returning in late September and October.

“As these sockeyes make their way back to their natal streams in the heat of the summer, we are reminded of how their numbers are still extremely low in the South Alouette River,” said Sparrow.

“Alouette sockeye are part of a larger project known as the Alouette River Salmonid Restoration Program where the feasibility of fish passage around the Alouette Dam is a topic of study.”

Sparrow explained that this project is funded by the Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program, making it a vital part of BC Hydro’s Fish Passage Decision Framework that helps to improve fish passages in watersheds affected by BC Hydro dams.

READ ALSO: Government minister tours Maple Ridge salmon hatchery

“It’s important to remember that anglers should always consult the DFO Fishing Regulations and Freshwater Fisheries Regulations for their area before heading out,” said Sparrow.

According to Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), fishing for sockeye salmon in the Alouette River is illegal, and any sockeye unintentionally caught must be released immediately in as safe a manner as possible.

READ ALSO: DFO inadequately rebuilding B.C. salmon stocks

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fishmaple ridgeSalmon

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kamloops residents wake up to ash and smoke from Rossmoore Lake wildfire
Next story
Toxic death cap mushrooms showing up in B.C. earlier than usual

Just Posted

Frank Zieginson is the new choral director for the Maple Ridge Choral Society – a role James Dekker will be assisting him with. (Maple Ridge Choral Society/Special to The News)
New choral director for Maple Ridge choir

Sockeye salmon have started returning to the Allco Fish Hatchery in Maple Ridge. (Black Press Media files)
Sockeye Salmon begin their return to Maple Ridge

Jenn Hopcott (right), is one of the owners of Hopcott Farms, which will be hosting the Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce’s Aug. 24 barbecue event. (Hopcott Farms/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce hosts end-of-summer barbecue

Joseph Richard Group operates more than a dozen restaurants, as well as liquor stores and a winery, across the Lower Mainland. (Search + Rescue Marketing Agency)
Local restaurant chain granted creditor protection in face of mounting debts